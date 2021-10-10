-
California’s community colleges and universities are urging their students who are DACA recipients to take advantage of what may only be a temporary…
-
The final extension deadline for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program passed on October 5. Approximately 2,000 recipients of this…
-
This week Central Coast politicians and organizations are responding to President Trump’s plans to phase out the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals…
-
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution Tuesday to support California’s “Dreamers” and recipients of the federal Deferred Action on…
-
This week in local government in San Luis Obispo County, the board of supervisors has a full agenda of grant and funding allocation items, such as…
-
The White House announced Tuesday the suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - known as DACA - program. According to U.S. Rep. Salud…