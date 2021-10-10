-
Your new Ford might just come equipped with repurposed U.S. currency, flax, wheat, agave fibers, and a litany of organic auto parts. Ford’s tenacious…
Correspondent, Tom Wilmer reports from Detroit, Michigan for an exploration of street murals and graffiti/calligraphic art.Tom visits with Matthew Eaton,…
Linda Walter, Director of Detroit’s Outdoor Adventure Center—Michigan’s first urban state park takes us on a tour of the three-story 41,000 square-foot…
Fowling--bowling with a football started as a lark fifteen years ago has become the rage in Hamtramck, Michigan and it’s poised to spread across the…
Less than 13 miles from the heart of downtown Detroit, Hamtramck, Michigan is like a little United Nations where residents collectively speak more than 30…
At the conclusion of WWII Detroit, Michigan claimed than 2.1 million citizens, today there are less than 700,000. Thousands of single-family houses have…
The 12-acre Henry Ford complex showcases artifacts from the industrial revolution through contemporary artifacts. Highlights include classic 20th century…
Joe Thorner, Brewmaster and Operations Manager at Brew Detroit, produces an array of brews including the iconic Stroh’s. Back in 1850 German immigrant…
Join author, podcast host, and Motor City Brew Tours founder Stephen Johnson for an insiders look at Detroit’s beer world, past and present.Detroit brew…
Detroit’s resurgence is propelling with a new light rail, the freshly opened Little Caesars Arena—an anchor of a 50 block downtown development project,…