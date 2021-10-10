-
On this episode of Issues & Ideas, we revisit how the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II affected the Central Coast, in a conversation…
On this week's episode of Issues and Ideas, we talk with author and journalist Michael Pollan about his latest book on psychedelic drugs, and the…
Host Kris Kingston Barker spoke to guests from Cal Poly Center for Service in Action; Bradley Kiker, Megan Riviore, and Philip Goodwin. They shared…
Central Coast filmmaker Brittany App is working on her upcoming feature-length documentary film about California’s critical ongoing drought, titled 'Where…