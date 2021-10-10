-
Scientists around the world agree that pollution, habitat destruction, and over-exploitation of natural resources have created a climate emergency that…
-
The theme for Earth Day 2021 is Restore Our Earth, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can…
-
A gray wolf made a brief appearance in Monterey County last week, and experts say spreading awareness about this protected wolf is essential in minimizing…
-
Voices of the Earth deals with the troubled relationship between humans and the natural world. Compiled by Charles Junkerman and Rush Rehm Voices of the…
-
On April 22, 2021, Earth Day will celebrate its 51st year, but environmental pioneers and poets have been writing about the need to care for our planet…
-
On this week's Issues & Ideas, we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, by speaking to its organizer, Denis Hayes, in a wide-ranging and in-depth…
-
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day. A half-century ago, environmental degradation in the United States had reached such an…
-
Earth Day is a global event each year, beginning on April 22, 1970, when millions of people took to the streets to protest the negative impacts of 150…
-
Broadcast date: 4/29/2018 This past weekend around the world individual’s and cities celebrated Earth Day, which is marked on April 22 every year. This…
-
48 years ago, on April 22, 1970, millions of people took to the streets to protest the negative impacts of 150 years of industrial development - and the…