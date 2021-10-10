-
Tests show a Santa Barbara County woman does not have Ebola, after coming down with a fever following a recent trip to Africa.The woman was taken Sunday…
Scientists at UCSB will soon begin studying how people around the world have responded to the Ebola threat, psychologically. The University's Department…
On Saturdays in West Africa, it's funeral day. The rituals start early in the morning with locals blasting the music of Bob Marley and local artists to…
Concern over the possibility that the Ebola virus could makes its way to the Central Coast has local health agencies working on outbreak plans. Santa…