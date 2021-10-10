-
If you're driving a diesel vehicle, there’s a new option for cleaner fuel at a San Luis Obispo pump: renewable diesel.JB Dewar is the first provider on…
-
The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously July 20 to prohibit natural gas in all new construction in the city.The ordinance takes effect for all…
-
$12 million in funding is coming to the Central Coast over the next two years to incentivize the building of electric vehicle chargers in San Luis Obispo,…
-
The County of San Luis Obispo just completed a major solar energy project at the County Operations Center on April 20.The project is expected to help save…
-
A 20-year draft plan for the future of parks and recreation in San Luis Obispo is now available for public viewing.The Parks and Recreation Blueprint for…
-
The city of Goleta is planning to replace more than 1,400 streetlight fixtures, which are expected to be more efficient and cost effective among other…
-
Texas residents have faced thousands of dollars in unexpected electric bills from an unprecedented winter storm last month.But it’s unlikely California…
-
Three projects aimed at expanding oil drilling in Santa Barbara County's Cat Canyon Oil Field were under consideration just three months ago. Today, only…
-
Every time you pump gas in California, a portion of that price-per-gallon goes to building and maintaining roads. But the state’s transportation needs far…
-
Broadcast date: 2/16/2017How can California fight climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and still meet its energy needs?Join host Fred Munroe as…