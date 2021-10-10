-
Broadcast date: 12/7/2017As countless allegations of sexual harassment continue to send shockwaves throughout the United States, leaving few industries…
-
A new survey shows Santa Barbara is one of only two U.S. cities where women earn over ten percent more than men on average.Financial advisory firm…
-
The strongest equal pay legislation in the nation is headed to Governor Jerry Brown's desk to be signed into law, and it's likely he'll do just that. The…
-
A bill aimed at closing the wage gap between men and women in California passed out of a major committee today. If signed, SB 358 would become the…