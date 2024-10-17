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“It was a serious violation of the city's ethics policies, but it was made as an occasional error in judgment,” said Personnel Board Chair Calvin Stevens.
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Residents of San Luis Obispo have overwhelmingly voted to give Mayor Erica A. Stewart a second term. With 100% of precincts reporting, Stewart holds a whopping 70% lead over her challenger, perennial candidate Donald Hendrick
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San Luis Obispo’s mayor job is up for grabs. But, the race to be the city’s top-elected official may not turn out to be much of a contest.