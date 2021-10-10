face coverings

-
On this edition of Issues & Ideas, you’ll hear more about the three lawsuits the non-profit Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed against the California…
San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein announced April 7 that people who are 16 and older can now register for a COVID-19…
In a report released March 30, the Ocean Conservancy said volunteers around the world collected more than 100,000 items of Personal Protective Equipment…
After closing once again in December due to concerns about visitors not following COVID-19 public health guidelines, SLO County's Pismo Preserve is now…
The Mask Map is a website where people can post their opinions and experiences on whether a store or other business is following pandemic-related mask…
As many schools throughout the state remain shuttered due to COVID-19, San Luis Obispo County public schools are allowing more students for in-person…
The San Luis Obispo County Health Department has put out a call asking for donations of cloth masks.All Californians are told they need to wear face…
Instead of a hand-written “no-mask, no-service” sign in business windows—in Monterey County, people will see graphic posters reminding customers to wear…
Despite the pandemic, tourists are flocking to Central Coast beaches to escape the hot inland weather. But the increase of people is also leading to an…
Choosing not to–or forgetting to–wear a mask in parts of California could cost you. The city of Monterey is now citing people not wearing masks, and the…