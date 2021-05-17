© 2021 KCBX
Issues & Ideas: A walk for Kristin Smart, living downtown, and the Cal Poly Cat Program

KCBX | By Bettina Swigger
Published May 17, 2021 at 1:37 PM PDT
photo courtesy of the Cal Poly Cat program
Dorian, Mystic and Parmesan

On this edition of Issues & Ideas, you’ll hear more about the three lawsuits the non-profit Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed against the California Coastal Commission, following the landmark decision to phase out off-highway vehicular use at Oceano Dunes. There is a Walk for Kristin Smart being organized to commemorate the anniversary of her death in May, 1996; we’ll check in with some students who plan to attend. Now that the CDC has announced permission for fully vaccinated people to take off their masks in most settings, many people's feelings are complicated; we have a conversation with mental health professionals. You’ll hear a conversation about the issues affecting our city centers, from the perspective of downtown residents. And finally, we learn about a student run program at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo that benefits cats while preparing students for a future in animal care.

spay & neuterCalifornia Coastal CommissionDowntown AssociationDowntown SLO Farmers' MarketCDCKristin SmartOceano Dunes State Vehicular Areaface coveringsCOVID-19Friends of Oceano Dunessocial anxietyCal Poly Catsferal cats
Bettina Swigger hosts the Around Downtown segment of our weekly radio magazine Issues & Ideas. Around Downtown features the happenings and people of Downtown San Luis Obispo. Bettina formerly co-hosted KCBX In Concert, our weekly classical music program that highlights the musicians, music organizations and music presenters of the Central Coast.
