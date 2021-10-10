-
California will be changing the way it manages forests and wild lands near urban areas, after a Central Coast lawmaker’s bills relating to wildfire…
-
This week Central Coast politicians and organizations are responding to President Trump’s plans to phase out the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals…
-
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Central Coast congressman Rep. Salud Carbajal are hosting a town hall Saturday in Santa Barbara. Joining…
-
If a Central Coast lawmaker prevails, students in California public schools may soon be taught how decipher fact-based news from “fake news.” State…
-
The California Assembly is now considering a bill designed to bar private communications with Coastal Commissioners by outside parties.It's intended to…
-
A new law increases the amount of compensation California workers can receive during disability or paid family leave. Employees who take time off for…
-
Central Coast Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) says she plans to work with Governor Brown on drone legislation after he vetoed her proposed…
-
The strongest equal pay legislation in the nation is headed to Governor Jerry Brown's desk to be signed into law, and it's likely he'll do just that. The…
-
Hear our interview with local state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson. We spoke with Jackson in April, after the California Fair Pay Act passed out the Senate…
-
A new Santa Maria DMV office aimed at relieving the pressures of a growing population will likely be built in the coming years.A budget deal was struck…