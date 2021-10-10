-
Two San Luis Obispo County moms lost their sons this year after their teens took counterfeit pills that turned out to be fentanyl. Now, they are warning…
There has been a dramatic rise in deaths this year from fentanyl in San Luis Obispo County. The news comes from the county’s public health department,…
Another illegal opium poppy field has been discovered on the Central Coast. This ninth field was found in Santa Cruz County. It’s located by a vacant…
In 2013 ACTION reported more than three quarters of the people they interviewed in San Luis Obispo County were concerned about drug, tobacco and alcohol…