-
Imagine going from juvenile hall to julienne vegetables! The Drummond Culinary Academy invites at-risk teenagers to learn valuable skills in the culinary…
-
Imagine going from juvenile hall to julienne vegetables! The Drummond Culinary Academy invites at-risk teenagers to learn valuable skills in the culinary…
-
Broadcast date: 8/3/17In 2016 San Luis Obispo County completed a $20 million expansion of its Juvenile Hall, increasing it from 18,000 to 42,000 square…
-
In local government this week, Monterey County officials are slated to make decisions related to the new county jail expansion project. The $89 million…
-
Construction is set to get underway next week on a $20 million expansion of San Luis Obispo County's Juvenile Hall.The facility is located on Highway 1,…
-
Santa Maria Police arrested a 13-year-old boy last night after a high speed chase that ended in a Michael's craft store.Officers say the boy ran a red…