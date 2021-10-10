-
On this week’s Issues & Ideas: 50 years ago, during the Woodstock music festival, Central Coast resident Jim Mills was serving in Vietnam. He shares…
Earlier this week, we heard from veteran NPR journalists Renee Montagne and Kelly McEvers, talking about the craft of journalism and a specific approach…
Nipomo Mesa residents dressed in red, and off-road vehicle enthusiasts wore blue on Wednesday, squaring off at a meeting of the California Coastal…
A vegetation fire broke out Thursday afternoon on the Nipomo Mesa in San Luis Obispo County. UPDATE: 7/23/17 7:32 p.m.: Fire crews extinguished the fire…
In local government this week, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors will consider authorizing the county’s social services director to gain access to…
Opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project celebrated Tuesday after the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted three to one to deny the…
A date has been set for appeal hearings in the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail plan. In early March, county officials will revisit a proposal by the oil company…
KCBX News Director Randol White speaks with San Luis Obispo County’s new 4th District Supervisor, Lynn Compton (R-Nipomo), about her visions and plans for…
Large construction projects are visible in and around the western edge of the Trilogy community on the Nipomo Mesa, where views of the Oceano Dunes and…