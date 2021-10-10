-
The U.S. Supreme Court is telling California that it can't bar indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it can keep—for now—a ban…
Both incoming and current students at San Luis Obispo’s Cal Poly university are looking at their living situation for next school year, and the promise of…
California’s public television stations have joined with the state’s county school superintendents to launch a new online service for educators and…
In San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly students began their first day of classes Monday, mostly logging in to their lectures online, and the CSU system announced…
Finding a parking space in downtown Santa Barbara just got easier. The city went live with a free online tool Monday that shows you in real-time how many…