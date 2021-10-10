-
Cal Poly sophomore Claudia Kraake saw a need, had an idea and developed a program in less than a month. The program connects hundreds of struggling…
-
Broadcast date: 10/11/2018Most parents will agree that one of the biggest challenges of our time is parenting children in the Digital Age. In a recent…
-
What will it take to navigate our ever-changing, complex and challenging world for the next generation? And are we preparing our children to thrive as…
-
Making sense of parenting in the 21st century can be full of twists and turns, conflicting opinions and research. Unfortunately, you'll never know how…
-
Parenting is a job that is difficult to navigate. It's a challenge to know if you are actually being the best parent you can be. On this conversation,…
-
Broadcast date: 2/19/2015What parent hasn’t been in the middle of a store when their toddler throws a tantrum? Your preschooler refuses to get dressed.…
-
It may be time for a serious education revolution. A revolution to emancipate students from the deadening experience of trudging through a system that is…
-
Today's parents highly prize and pamper their prodigy unlike any generation before them, but is this in the best interest of the children? Tune in from 2…