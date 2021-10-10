-
A new bicycle pump track is coming to Paso Robles — and it’s being designed by the same firm that designed the skatepark at the Tokyo Olympics.A bicycle…
-
The City of San Luis Obispo is beginning work next week to restore Laguna Lake after years of sediment buildup has impacted the water quality and the…
-
San Luis Obispo County-owned land at Cave Landing near Avila Beach is now part of the county’s park system.The County of San Luis Obispo Parks and…
-
A 20-year draft plan for the future of parks and recreation in San Luis Obispo is now available for public viewing.The Parks and Recreation Blueprint for…
-
San Luis Obispo County has issued a permit to the county parks and recreation department to clean up and restore Pirate’s Cove, a popular beach and hiking…
-
In February, San Luis Obispo put out a call for artists, looking for local talent to submit ideas for painting 26 utility boxes around the city. The…
-
In honor of 9/11, the City of San Luis Obispo is dedicating a recently completed World Trade Center memorial at Fire Station No. 1 Friday.The memorial…
-
Officials recently announced Lake San Antonio will be closed this summer.The Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved a budget Tuesday that included…