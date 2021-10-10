-
Texas residents have faced thousands of dollars in unexpected electric bills from an unprecedented winter storm last month.But it’s unlikely California…
Gas prices are falling quickly in California, and that trend is expected to continue in the days to come according to industry experts. Will Speer with…
Gas prices in California are now 37 cents-per-gallon cheaper than this same time last year, according to fuel tracking company GasBuddy, and they're…
Gas prices on the Central Coast are nearly 30 cents higher per-gallon than they were just a week ago. Statewide they've jumped 44 cents per-gallon over…
A steep jump in gas prices along the Central Coast is likely to continue for the time being. Maria Montgomery with AAA says the rise has mostly been…
As travelers head into the Labor Day holiday weekend this year, gas prices are among the lowest seen for this period since 2010, nationally.The national…
Gas prices are on the rise nationwide, and once again drivers on the Central Coast are paying far more than most.As of Friday night, Drivers in San Luis…