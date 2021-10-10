Pure Michigan

-
Less than 13 miles from the heart of downtown Detroit, Hamtramck, Michigan is like a little United Nations where residents collectively speak more than 30…
-
At the conclusion of WWII Detroit, Michigan claimed than 2.1 million citizens, today there are less than 700,000. Thousands of single-family houses have…
-
The 12-acre Henry Ford complex showcases artifacts from the industrial revolution through contemporary artifacts. Highlights include classic 20th century…
-
Join author, podcast host, and Motor City Brew Tours founder Stephen Johnson for an insiders look at Detroit’s beer world, past and present.Detroit brew…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Come along and join Dominic Miller on the shores of the Straits of Mackinac at the…
-
Join Becky Simmons at the Museum of Ojibwe Culture in Saint Ignace, Michigan for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer. Ms. Simmons shares her…
-
It’s a new venture for Ken and Wilda Hopper in Sault Ste Marie. It’s an evolving work in progress where the couple’s headquarters specializes in “coffee,…
-
Join Russ Collins in Ann Arbor, Michigan for an engaging conversation about the city’s passion for cinema and live musical performances.A keystone in Ann…
-
Join correspondent, Tom Wilmer in Ann Arbor, Michigan for a visit with Michael Kondziolka, the Director of Programming at UMS, and Marian James, the…
-
Join Correspondent, Tom Wilmer at Willow Run for a conversation with Kevin Walsh, Executive Director of the Yankee Air Museum in Yipsilanti, Michigan.In…