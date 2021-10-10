Refugio Beach

-
Officials with the Refugio oil spill command center said Friday that work to remove contaminated soil is gaining speed following the arival of a crane…
-
The Plains All-American Pipeline reported Wednesday they are spending an estimated $3 million daily on clean up efforts.They've already exceeded $60…
-
As clean-up efforts continue off the Gaviota Coast, officials say no oily water has been recovered since last week. More than 14-thousand gallons of oily…
-
Fishermen in Santa Barbara Harbor are still starting their motors to head out into the channel for the day's catch, despite being among the first to feel…
-
California Attorney General Kamala Harris is investigating whether criminal activity was part of last month's oil spill on the Santa Barbara County coast.…
-
A pair of Central Coast lawmakers are working on a set of new bills to address concerns following last month's oil spill on the Santa Barbara coast.State…
-
Samples are being taken from tar balls showing up on beaches in Southern California to see if the oil could be coming from the pipeline spill in Santa…
-
Crews on Tuesday were in the process of digging up the pipeline that failed exactly one week earlier, spilling an estimated 100,000 gallons of crude oil…
-
Governor Brown declared a state of emergency for Santa Barbara County Wednesday to aid in cleaning efforts after an oil pipeline rupture at Refugio State…
-
Federal, state and local emergency crews were on the scene of a large oil spill along Santa Barbara County's South Coast Tuesday evening.The US Coast…