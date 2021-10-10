Tennessee Tourism

-
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee for a visit at two iconic Midtown destinations. First up is a locals’ favorite dining…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Becky Magura, CEO of PBS affiliate WCTE in the Appalachian town of Cookeville in central Tennessee. WCTE serves one…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Kiran Singh Sirah, president of the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee.…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Jamie Cyphers, the great-great-granddaughter of Kingsport, Tennessee moonshiner Charles “Old Man" Bishop, who…
The Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis, Tennessee, first opened its doors in 1869. An integral part of the grand Peabody since the 1930s is the Mallard…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Tennessee’s rural realms. Discovery Park of America is located in Union City a 3-hour drive from…
For more than a century family vacations in the mountains of America often included a trip to a trout farm. Join Charlie Ford at English Mountain Trout…
America’s only Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum in Gatlinburg, Tennessee is the culmination of a lifelong passion of owner and curator Andrea Ludden. Join…
Dan Booth is Chairman of the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and owner of the Hayloft at The Village Shops. Booth share's a local’s…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at the Sugarlands Visitors Center, just 11 miles from Gatlinburg,…