Tullahoma Tennessee’s legendary Beechcraft aircraft Heritage Museum

The Beechcraft Aircraft Company has been based in Wichita, Kansas since it was founded in 1932, while the iconic Beechcraft Heritage Museum is located in the rural Tennessee town of Tullahoma not far from the Alabama border.

The connection is that Walter Beech was born and raised in nearby Pulaski, Tennessee. The museum was originally formed in 1973 to showcase the iconic Beechcraft Staggerwing biplane.

Tom Wilmer / Beechcraft Staggewing biplane on display at Beechraft Heritage Museum, Tullahoma, Tennessee

Over the years the breadth of classic Beechcraft airplanes featured at the museum’s 60,000 square-foot facility has expanded to include the classic V-tail Beechcraft Bonanzas, the iconic twin Beech 18, the Baron and King Air, the futuristic 2000 Starship and a Beech T-34 Naval trainer, with a total of more than 35 classics of the sky on display.

Tom Wilmer / Beechcraft Starship 2000 on display at Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma, Tennessee

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer to learn the rest of the story with Charles Parish, President at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum located at the Tullahoma Regional Airport—that served in a previous incarnation as a WWII Army Air Corps’ B-17 training base.

This show was originally broadcast in July 2021

Tom Wilmer / Hearst Castle's legendary Neptune Pool

