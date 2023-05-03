© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A visit with Tennessee Parks naturalist David Haggard at Reelfoot Lake

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 3, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
Blue Bank Resort waterfront.jpg
Tom Wilmer
/
Sunset at Reelfoot Lake on the docks at Bluebank Resort

Join Tennessee State Parks naturalist, David Haggard at Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.

Haggard shares cool insights about the pristine lake that is paradise for bird watchers, fishing and duck hunters.

Tennessee's largest lake was formed in 1811 when the New Madrid fault earthquake reversed the flow of the Mississippi River and created Reelfoot Lake.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Hearst Castle Photo Credit Tom Wilmer.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Hearst Castle's classic Neptune Pool designed by famed architect, Julia Morgan.

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Northwest Tennessee
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More