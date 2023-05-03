A visit with Tennessee Parks naturalist David Haggard at Reelfoot Lake

Join Tennessee State Parks naturalist, David Haggard at Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.

Haggard shares cool insights about the pristine lake that is paradise for bird watchers, fishing and duck hunters.

Tennessee's largest lake was formed in 1811 when the New Madrid fault earthquake reversed the flow of the Mississippi River and created Reelfoot Lake.

