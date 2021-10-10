-
Livestock grazing services are becoming more widely used as a fire mitigation tool. Animals clear vegetation and reduce fire risk, especially in…
Predicting when a heat wave or wildfire hits in California could be as easy as looking to an app.Real-time data from the Camp Fire got UC Berkeley…
Southern California Edison power lines touching each other in strong winds definitely started the Thomas Fire, according to a report released Wednesday by…
UPDATE 3/6/19 8 A.M. Evacuation orders are now lifted for all areas of Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said many roads may…
UPDATE Feb. 4, 2019 10 A.M. Continued rainstorms and windy conditions overnight Sunday contributed to power outages in San Luis Obispo County, and more…
UPDATE 1/15/19 6 P.M. Santa Barbara County has now lifted the evacuation orders issued on Jan. 14. According to the county's office of emergency services,…
Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the day a SoCalEdison electrical transformer blew up and sparked a small brush fire in Ventura County.…
An analysis of how Santa Barbara County responded to the December 2017 Thomas Fire and January 9, 2018 Debris Flow was delivered to the Board of…
Before a system outage hit the Internal Revenue Service Tuesday morning, the deadline for filing federal taxes was April 17 at midnight. Now the deadline…
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas burned in Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa wildfires.County emergency…