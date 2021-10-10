-
Just about a year after the first-ever strike in San Luis Obispo County government history, the county and thousands of its workers have reached a deal.…
Wednesday marks the second day of the San Luis Obispo County employee strike. Members of SLOCEA, the county’s largest union, didn’t go to their jobs…
San Luis Obispo County is preparing for an imminent employee strike. Members of the SLOCEA union plan to strike Tuesday, and potentially continue through…
For the first time in county government history, San Luis Obispo County officials are gearing up for a potential employee strike. The county’s largest…
Monday marked International Worker’s Day and on the Central Coast, people marched for a variety of reasons - for social justice, supporting immigrants and…
The union representing teachers in the Lucia Mar School District now have authorization to initiate a strike, should negotiations reach that point.The…