Strike averted as health workers get raise from Adventist

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published October 11, 2024 at 3:36 PM PDT
Healthcare workers picketed outside Sierra Vista and Twin Cities Hospitals in San Luis Obispo back in July 2024.
@seiuuhw Instagram page
Healthcare workers picketed outside Sierra Vista and Twin Cities Hospitals in San Luis Obispo back in July.

A Central Coast healthcare strike has been averted after workers struck a deal with Adventist Health. The new agreement reportedly includes higher wages and improved family healthcare benefits.

The contract covers Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West said it offers a 14% wage increase over the next three years, $23 minimum wage and fully paid family healthcare.

The deal comes after the local Adventist Health employees voted last month to strike if negotiations stalled.

Anna Polanco, a CT and X-ray technologist at Twin Cities, was part of the union bargaining team.

“This is a big win for us and just shows that if you're determined and you continue fighting for something, that sometimes, it does work out in the end,” Polanco said.

These two hospitals are now the only Adventist-owned facilities nationwide to offer fully paid family healthcare.

Adventist Health said in a statement that it was pleased to reach a deal that benefits workers and improves healthcare.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
