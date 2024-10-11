Strike averted as health workers get raise from Adventist

A Central Coast healthcare strike has been averted after workers struck a deal with Adventist Health. The new agreement reportedly includes higher wages and improved family healthcare benefits.

The contract covers Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West said it offers a 14% wage increase over the next three years, $23 minimum wage and fully paid family healthcare.

The deal comes after the local Adventist Health employees voted last month to strike if negotiations stalled.

Anna Polanco, a CT and X-ray technologist at Twin Cities, was part of the union bargaining team.

“This is a big win for us and just shows that if you're determined and you continue fighting for something, that sometimes, it does work out in the end,” Polanco said.

These two hospitals are now the only Adventist-owned facilities nationwide to offer fully paid family healthcare.

Adventist Health said in a statement that it was pleased to reach a deal that benefits workers and improves healthcare.