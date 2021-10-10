-
Sault Ste Marie, Michigan is situated just about as far north as you can go before bumping in to the Canadian province of Ontario. Actually if you’re…
-
Discover why the midst of winter is a popular time to visit the Uppper Peninsula town of St. Ignas, Michigan. Tubing, sledding, skating, pond hockey, and…
-
Discover why the midst of winter is an amazingly popular time to visit the Uppper Peninsula town of St. Ignas, Michigan. Tubing, sledding, skating, ice…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Come along and join Dominic Miller on the shores of the Straits of Mackinac at the…
-
Join Becky Simmons at the Museum of Ojibwe Culture in Saint Ignace, Michigan for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer. Ms. Simmons shares her…
-
It’s a new venture for Ken and Wilda Hopper in Sault Ste Marie. It’s an evolving work in progress where the couple’s headquarters specializes in “coffee,…
-
Sault Ste Marie, Michigan is situated just about as far north as you can go before bumping in to the Canadian province of Ontario. Actually if you’re…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, not far from Lake Huron. Our journey starts at Tahquamenon Falls State Park. Master…
-
A conversation with Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan talks about Detroit’s renaissance, and visiting towns like Ann Arbor, Frankenmuth, and…