-
50 agricultural workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine at their workplace in Fresno, which advocates say is the best way to ensure all farmworkers get…
-
Healthcare workers across the Central Coast have stepped up and cared for COVID-19 patients under difficult circumstances. Those we spoke to say with a…
-
Part 1 Part 2 Over the next three months, tens of thousands of migrant farmworkers will converge on the Central Coast to do something deemed essential in…
-
Wednesday marks the second day of the San Luis Obispo County employee strike. Members of SLOCEA, the county’s largest union, didn’t go to their jobs…
-
At UC Santa Barbara and University of California campuses across the state, workers are striking through Wednesday, calling for better wages and benefits.…
-
The U.S. Government’s Temporary Agricultural Workers program, also known as H-2A, allows employers to bring foreign workers to the US when there aren’t…