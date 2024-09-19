Cal Poly prepares float for 2025 Rose Parade

Cal-Poly students are already gearing up for the 136th annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1st. Students took the parade theme of “Best Day Ever” and swam with it.

The Cal Poly University Rose Float team just revealed a Loch Ness monster themed design. “Nessie’s Lakeside Laughs” features the mythical creature and other Scottish animals enjoying themselves around a lake.”

The float is 55-feet long and rises 21-feet in height. It’s a collaborative effort between more than 60 students and volunteers at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly, Pomona campuses.

The two schools have been building Rose Parade floats since 1946.

San Luis Obispo Team President, Collin Marfia said the inspiration for the float was a little different this year.

"We really wanted to build something big and grand. This year we spent the past few years where we build a lot of characters that are kind of all equal size, that draw focus equally. But it's been a long time since we built something that was just big, and that really caught the eye,” Marfia said.

Marfia said planning and construction is a year-long process but construction of “Nessie’s Lakeside Laughs” is already underway.