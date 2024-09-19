© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cal Poly prepares float for 2025 Rose Parade

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published September 19, 2024 at 7:09 PM PDT
Cal Poly SLO democrats are feeling encouraged by this week’s presidential debate.
Aidan Dillon
/
Aidan Dillon
Cal Poly SLO democrats are feeling encouraged by this week’s presidential debate.

Cal-Poly students are already gearing up for the 136th annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1st. Students took the parade theme of “Best Day Ever” and swam with it.

The Cal Poly University Rose Float team just revealed a Loch Ness monster themed design. “Nessie’s Lakeside Laughs” features the mythical creature and other Scottish animals enjoying themselves around a lake.”

The float is 55-feet long and rises 21-feet in height. It’s a collaborative effort between more than 60 students and volunteers at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly, Pomona campuses.

The two schools have been building Rose Parade floats since 1946.

San Luis Obispo Team President, Collin Marfia said the inspiration for the float was a little different this year.

"We really wanted to build something big and grand. This year we spent the past few years where we build a lot of characters that are kind of all equal size, that draw focus equally. But it's been a long time since we built something that was just big, and that really caught the eye,” Marfia said.

Marfia said planning and construction is a year-long process but construction of “Nessie’s Lakeside Laughs” is already underway.
Tags
Central Coast News Cal Poly UniversityRose Parade
Adam Solorzano
See stories by Adam Solorzano
Related Content
Load More