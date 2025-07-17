© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Four juveniles identified in connection with Templeton Feed and Grain fire

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published July 17, 2025 at 10:41 PM PDT
Templeton Feed and Grain Fourth of July night.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Templeton Feed and Grain Fourth of July night.

Investigators have identified four juveniles from San Luis Obispo's North County believed to be involved in a fire that broke out at Templeton Feed and Grain on the Fourth of July.

Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson said surveillance videos played a key role in the investigation.

“Through video surveillance and other means they were able to identify the juveniles, interview [them] and determined that we found the one individual that we were hopefully looking for that threw the firework,” Peterson said.

He added that footage from nearby businesses and inside the warehouse helped confirm the timing of the firework detonation.

“We were able to see that a firework was lobbed up onto the roof and then went to other businesses and gathered different vantage points and a video from the interior of the actual warehouse,” Peterson said. “And that corroborated the timing from another business that showed the firework detonating.”

One firework was recovered from the building’s roof during the investigation.

The incident occurred just weeks after San Luis Obispo County adopted a stricter fireworks ordinance, which imposes fines of up to $1,000 per violation.

Peterson said the fire department is working with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to determine potential charges. That information is expected to be released in the next two weeks.
Tags
Central Coast News TempletonTempleton Feed and Grainfireworkillegal fireworksSLO CountySan Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Officeinvestigation
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content