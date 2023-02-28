Dawn Addis appointed to offshore wind committee in California Assembly

Central Coast Assemblymember Dawn Addis has been appointed to the Select Committee on Offshore Wind Energy in the state legislature.

Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Addis as the chairperson of the committee, along with the Select Committee on Serving Students with Disabilities.

In a statement today, Addis said she’s “ready to bring a Central Coast perspective” to these two issues which “need legislative attention.”

The offshore wind committee will focus on policies related to floating wind farms planned for the coasts of Morro Bay and Humboldt County.

Offshore wind is generally supported by Central Coast elected officials. Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal. At the federal Floating Offshore Wind Summit last week , Carbajal said it would bring major economic and environmental benefits to the region.

“We are excited. We see this clean energy transformation as an opportunity to be at the cutting edge of an energy revolution unlike that we’ve seen since the first electrification of America," Carbajal said.

Still, there are local concerns about floating turbines in SLO County’s waters. At a congressional hearing in Morro Bay last year, SLO County Fifth District Supervisor Debbie Arnold brought up concerns the turbines could disrupt the local fishing industry, marine environment and more.

“I understand California has an energy shortage that needs to be addressed, and I believe a wind energy farm off our coast could help solve this bipartisan challenge — but only if we consider the public's concerns," Arnold said.

It will likely be several years before construction begins on the offshore wind turbines in both Morro Bay and Humboldt County. Five companies won leases to develop these projects in California waters late last year.

Dawn Addis will chair the offshore wind energy and student disability committees for two years. So far, no other assembly members have been appointed to either.