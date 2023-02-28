© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Energy

Dawn Addis appointed to offshore wind committee in California Assembly

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper,
Jennaca Ortiz
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM PST
download.jpeg
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
/
Offshore wind turbines like these ones are planned for the waters off Morro Bay.

Central Coast Assemblymember Dawn Addis has been appointed to the Select Committee on Offshore Wind Energy in the state legislature.

Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Addis as the chairperson of the committee, along with the Select Committee on Serving Students with Disabilities.

In a statement today, Addis said she’s “ready to bring a Central Coast perspective” to these two issues which “need legislative attention.”

The offshore wind committee will focus on policies related to floating wind farms planned for the coasts of Morro Bay and Humboldt County.

Offshore wind is generally supported by Central Coast elected officials. Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal. At the federal Floating Offshore Wind Summit last week, Carbajal said it would bring major economic and environmental benefits to the region.

“We are excited. We see this clean energy transformation as an opportunity to be at the cutting edge of an energy revolution unlike that we’ve seen since the first electrification of America," Carbajal said.

Still, there are local concerns about floating turbines in SLO County’s waters. At a congressional hearing in Morro Bay last year, SLO County Fifth District Supervisor Debbie Arnold brought up concerns the turbines could disrupt the local fishing industry, marine environment and more.

“I understand California has an energy shortage that needs to be addressed, and I believe a wind energy farm off our coast could help solve this bipartisan challenge — but only if we consider the public's concerns," Arnold said.

It will likely be several years before construction begins on the offshore wind turbines in both Morro Bay and Humboldt County. Five companies won leases to develop these projects in California waters late last year.

Dawn Addis will chair the offshore wind energy and student disability committees for two years. So far, no other assembly members have been appointed to either.

Tags
Environment and Energy offshore wind
Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
See stories by Benjamin Purper
Jennaca Ortiz
Jennaca Ortiz attends Cuesta College and is the editor-in-chief for the award-winning student publication, The Cuestonian. Born and raised in California's Central Valley, Jennaca now lives in Morro Bay. While this is her first time as an official resident of the Central Coast, she spent many summers here as a kid. She enjoys listening to the radio, swimming, drawing, and traveling.
See stories by Jennaca Ortiz
Related Content
Load More