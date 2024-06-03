As the summer fire season begins, Central Coast fire officials warn residents to stay alert

With the weather warming up – and after a series of fires broke out in Santa Barbara County last week – emergency officials are warning residents to stay alert. The fires ranged from six to 1,300 acres.

Scott Safechuck, with Santa Barbara County Fire Department says rising temperatures are drying out grass, making it more flammable. And, that’s why residents should be on high alert.

“Pay attention to the weather and when it's hot, dry, and there's windy conditions. [People] should maintain some type of vigilance in case a fire starts near them and those in rural areas,” Safechuck said.

Safechuck reminds everyone to stay extra alert, especially during hot, dry, and windy weather, which creates ideal fire conditions.

People living in high fire risk zones are required by law to create defensible spaces around their homes. This includes thinning vegetation to reduce fire risk.

You can find out if your home is located in one of these zones at SBCfire.com.