Trump expands federal power over energy production as Sable pipeline fight continues

President Donald Trump issued an executive order expanding the Interior Department’s authority over energy projects under the Defense Production Act. The move could affect disputes involving Sable Offshore’s pipeline system on the Gaviota Coast.

The Defense Production Act allows the federal government to prioritize contracts, orders and resources considered necessary for national defense. The amended executive order gives both the Interior and Energy secretaries authority to exercise the federal law when it comes to energy production and distribution.

DOE Secretary Chris Wright used that authority in March to direct Sable Offshore to help restart operations at the Santa Ynez pipeline system. In a press release , he said it would strengthen America’s oil supply.

Meanwhile, Linda Krop, Chief Counsel for the Santa Barbara-based Environmental Defense Center, said the order could give other federal agencies another way to be involved in the Sable dispute.

“Sable doesn't have any military defense contracts or requests for services,” Krop said. “At the time the order was issued, it wasn't even producing anything. So there was nothing to prioritize.”

The September executive order does not mention Sable or authorize a specific energy project. It also does not issue permits or override state law. Instead, it expands the federal authority to include secretaries with the Department of Interior and Commerce, who oversee other aspects of offshore oil and gas developments.

Sable Offshore Corp, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the U.S. Department of Energy, and California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta did not get back to KCBX in time for this publication.