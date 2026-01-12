SLO voters may soon see changes on their ballot in November

San Luis Obispo voters will see a new way of electing city council members following a voting rights settlement approved in 2024.

Under the proposed system, voters would continue to cast one vote for mayor. But starting in November 2026, they would only be able to cast one vote for City Council, even when two council seats are open. The two candidates receiving the most votes would win.

The change comes after the city received a demand letter in 2023 citing the California Voting Rights Act, which alleged the city’s at-large elections could weaken minority representation. The letter initially advocated for district-based elections, but city officials proposed keeping citywide elections while adopting a new voting method.

City officials say a demographic analysis found the city’s Latino population is spread throughout San Luis Obispo, and dividing the city into districts could further dilute their vote.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elena Cano said voters may need guidance to understand the new system.

“We as the county will be providing additional information into the voter information guides that go out specifically to the city of SLO voters. So we will do our part as well to help get the word out and support their efforts in changing to this new voting method,” Cano said.

If approved, the ordinance would take effect immediately and apply to the November 2026 election.