Arroyo Grande City Council vote to support (and tax) Diablo Canyon 

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published January 14, 2026 at 2:32 PM PST
A screenshot of the Arroyo Grande City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
Courtesy of City of Arroyo Grande
A screenshot of the Arroyo Grande City Council meeting on Tuesday night. 

In Arroyo Grande last night, the City Council voted unanimously to support Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s continued operation for another two decades.

The council signed onto a letter from San Luis Obispo County Supervisors in support of the power plant. The letter also asks the California State Legislature to restore a unitary tax on Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the investor-owned utility that operates Diablo Canyon.

That tax was set to expire around Diablo Canyon’s planned decommissioning date and has historically helped fund the county, local cities, and public schools.

SLO County Board of Supervisors Chair Jimmy Paulding spoke at the meeting in favor of the letter.

“Restoring the unitary tax treatment simply preserves the longstanding framework that provided stable and predictable funding for local governments prior to the decommissioning decision,” Paulding said.

Grover Beach City Council also decided earlier this week to sign onto the letter as well.
Tags
Government and Politics Diablo Canyon Power PlantArroyo Grande City Council
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
