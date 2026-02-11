Santa Barbara says goodbye to mylar balloons and small plastic water bottles

Citing environmental harm and risk to marine life, the city updated its regulations on certain types of single-use plastics . The Santa Barbara City Council approved the ordinance revising municipal code on Tuesday.

The changes include banning sales of mylar balloons and 8 oz single-use water bottles, requiring large events to use reusable cups and refining restrictions on disposable foodware.

Now, biodegradable foodware has to be locally compostable at facilities already located in Santa Barbara County. Items like takeout containers and coffee cups can’t be only theoretically compostable at specialized facilities.

During the public comment period, Penny Owens, the education director from the advocacy group Santa Barbara Channelkeepers said her organization regularly sees mylar balloons littered on the beaches of the Channel Islands.

“ Is this the end all solution? Of course not,” Owens said. “Is this a step in the right direction? Absolutely.”

Most people who spoke during the public comment period were concerned with balloon-related regulations.

Maria Stockham from the Coalition for Responsible Celebration said she was in favor of a ban on releasing balloons, but said banning mylar balloon sales would hurt small businesses.

“ Sale bans have simply shifted purchases online or to neighboring communities, while responsible local businesses and artists absorb the economic harm,” Stockham said, joining remotely on Zoom.

Rod Begbie / Flickr A balloon release at a San Francisco Giants game. In addition to effects on marine life, Santa Barbara Environmental Services Specialist Daniela Rosales said balloon litter can cause wildfires when caught in power lines.

An agenda report from the Sustainability & Resilience Department encouraged residents to use party decorations like reusable lanterns or paper banners instead of mylar balloons.

Mayor Randy Rouse said was critical of the ordinance because of possible economic impacts on small businesses.

He said, for example, that the section requiring restaurants and vendors to offer reusable dishware for on-site dining seemed reasonable, but some businesses use disposable plates and cups because it’s expensive to have staff wash dishes.

The section of the resolution about on-site dining does allow businesses to apply for an exemption for reasons like undue hardship.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted to approve the resolution 4-1, with Council Member Eric Friedman abstaining and Mayor Randy Rowse voting against.