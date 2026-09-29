SLO County ballot drop boxes to open early

The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office will open 18 ballot drop boxes on Thursday, several days ahead of schedule.

Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says her team was able to complete preparations ahead of schedule.

“We weren't really sure what was going to be happening with the postal service,” Cano said, “so we just made it a priority to just get them done as quickly as we absolutely could.”

The Supreme Court rejected efforts from the Trump administration to limit mail-in voting earlier this month.

Despite changes, Cano is also still advising voters to drop off their ballots instead of mailing them, because the U.S. Postal Service might not deliver them as quickly as her office can.

“There's a chain of custody and laws that we have to abide by in order to be able to pick those up and transport them back to our office,” she said. “Not to say that doesn't happen in the postal service, but we feel the urgency.”

Cano says voters should receive their ballots in the mail within a week, and to call her office if they haven’t arrived by then.