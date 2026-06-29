With the help of crypto, scams targeting PG&E customers have increased

Scammers have stolen significantly more money from PG&E customers this year than last.

PG&E says that the average victim has lost $969 so far this year, up from $590 in 2025.

Matt Foley, the company’s lead scam investigator, says the fundamentals of how scammers impersonate PG&E representatives have remained the same.

“ They're gonna call you, they're gonna introduce this emergency,” Foley told KCBX. “‘If you don't pay that overdue balance within the next forty-five minutes, we're gonna turn off your power.’”

What’s new, Foley says, is what happens next.

In previous years, scammers would guide victims to pay off their non-existent debt by asking them to purchase gift cards. However, those frequently have amount limits around $500.

According to Foley, scammers are now sending PG&E customers barcodes or QR codes, and directing them to send money at local crypto kiosks.

Those kiosks, with much higher daily transaction limits, are often easily accessible at grocery stores and gas stations. That allows scammers to steal more money from a single mark.

According to a report from PG&E, one sign that a supposed representative is attempting a scheme is that they demand immediate payment.

Foley says the utility will send multiple warnings to pay a past-due bill before threatening to turn off a customer’s power.

Another sign is if the caller wants to stay on the phone for an extended period.

“We have sixteen million customers,” Foley said. “We can't be on the phone with you forever while you go to your bank and get money, and then walk down to the local 7-Eleven.”

PG&E also says their representatives will never come to your door, asking to see your bill. The company also says to call 1-833-500-SCAM if you have suspicions, or visit pge.com/scams or consumer.ftc.gov .

PG&E is a financial supporter of KCBX.