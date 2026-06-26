Public comment deadline nears for USPS mail ballot proposal

The public has until next week to comment on a proposed U.S. Postal Service rule that would create new standards for how mail ballots are handled in federal elections.

The proposal would require states to submit lists of voters receiving mail ballots through a new USPS ballot mail portal before ballots are mailed. Election officials would also have to use new ballot envelope designs and tracking barcodes.

According to the Postal Service, the changes are intended to improve ballot tracking, election mail processing and security. Opponents, including voting rights organizations, argue the proposal could make voting by mail more difficult.

The proposed rule was developed after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Postal Service to establish new standards for ballot mail used in federal elections.

This week, a federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from enforcing key portions of that executive order, ruling the president likely exceeded his constitutional authority over federal elections. The ruling does not withdraw or block the Postal Service's proposed rule, and the agency is continuing to accept public comments while the rulemaking process moves forward.

The proposal comes as Trump is also urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, a separate election bill that would make broader changes to federal voting laws.

Public comments on the USPS proposal must be submitted by July 2.