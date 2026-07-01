Salinas takes a breather from opening new smoke shops

The Salinas City Council has approved a temporary moratorium on new tobacco retailer licenses as officials consider stricter rules aimed at reducing youth access to tobacco products.

The urgency ordinance, adopted unanimously Tuesday, immediately pauses the issuance of new tobacco retailer licenses for 45 days. Existing tobacco businesses may continue operating, and current license holders will still be allowed to renew their permits.

City officials said the temporary freeze will give staff time to study potential long-term regulations, including buffer zones between tobacco retailers and schools or parks, and limits on the number of tobacco retailers citywide.

As of March 2026, Salinas had 124 licensed tobacco retailers, and the city currently has no limits on how many tobacco retailers may operate or their proximity to schools, parks, recreation centers or other places where children gather.

Councilmember Gloria De La Rosa said one of the council's priorities is protecting children.

“These smoke shops to me, they do not belong in proximity to youth populated areas like schools, parks and recreation and centers,” De La Rosa said during Tuesday's meeting.

Councilmember Margaret D'Arrigo said data showing smoke shops and vape stores have some of the highest rates of illegal tobacco sales to minors, reinforced the need for action.

Vape stores throughout California sold tobacco products to young people at double the statewide average, according to a 2025 survey by the California Department of Public Health.

“I think that's the number one reason to get this thing put to bed because that is not the population that we want to be providing tobacco to,” D'Arrigo said.

During public comment, speakers offered mixed opinions. Several residents and public health advocates supported the moratorium, arguing it would help reduce youth access to tobacco products. Others questioned whether additional local regulations are necessary for businesses already regulated under state law and suggested the city instead focus on education and enforcement.

City staff are expected to return to the council in August with recommendations on possible permanent regulations. According to the city, the moratorium may be extended if additional time is needed to complete the review.