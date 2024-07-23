© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
City of Santa Maria to build new Japanese Community Center

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published July 23, 2024 at 4:46 PM PDT
Plan for new Japanese Community Center in Santa Maria.
Photo Courtesy of City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks.
Plan for new Japanese Community Center in Santa Maria.

The City of Santa Maria is constructing a new Japanese Community Center.

This center will honor Japanese migrants who helped develop the region’s agriculture. The City has partnered with the local nonprofit Japanese Community Center to build it on South Bradley Road.

Dennis Smitherman with Santa Maria Recreation and Parks said the center will have a large gallery with artwork.

“They'll be able to just play memorabilia from the past and really educate our newer community members and our youth on how important the Japanese community and culture has been here, as it affects Santa Maria and our local areas,” Smitherman said.

The building will be 10,000 square feet, making it Santa Maria’s largest community center. It will have a room that can hold over 400 people and a Japanese garden.

“We are hearing a lot about the need for additional space for activities and events, and so this is going to have a major impact on our community,” Smitherman said.

Local and federal grants are funding the project, with construction expected to be completed in 2025.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
