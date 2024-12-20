SLO moves forward with largest flood control project in its history

The City of San Luis Obispo is preparing to move forward with its largest flood control project in its history. The project set to kick off early next year covers more than eight acres along south Higuera Street and surrounding areas.

During heavy storms, the San Luis Creek often overflows, flooding roads in Downtown SLO. A 2003 waterway management plan identified this area around South Higuera as the best place to reduce flood risk from the city’s creek system.

Brian Nelson is Deputy Director of the city’s public works department. He said development over the past 100 years has changed the way water from the creek flows throughout the city during big storms.

“What was once a historic floodplain is now, you know, Southgate Street. And, industry and development is right along the creek there. So that has reduced the creek’s flow capacity within that reach and resulted in those periodic flood events that impact the city and businesses along that area of town,” Nelson said.

The project was moved to the front-burner by a SLO City Council vote last month. The Council approved an $8.5 million contract with Souza Construction to get started by January.

Nelson said the infrastructure is expected to reduce flood waters by up to 18 inches. It’s also part of the city’s preparations for a changing climate.

“It'll provide more creek flow capacity so when those storms do occur—which will be, you know, largely unpredictable and they occur with more frequency—this stretch of the creek will be more resilient to that kind of storm event and be able to withstand some of that increased flow of those events,” Nelson said.

The project will be completed in two years. Properties along the San Luis Creek from Marsh Street to Madonna Road are expected to face impact from construction.