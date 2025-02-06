New modular dorms to bring 4,200 new beds to Cal Poly

Cal Poly is adding more than 4,000 new on-campus beds through a partnership with manufacturing company FullStack Modular.

The university plans to build nine new dorms – each eight and nine stories tall – over the next five years on the current K1, K2 and R1 parking lots.

This project is the first large-scale use of modular construction in the California State University system, according to a FullStack Modular press release. Modular construction, which builds units off-site, can lower costs, speed up construction and reduce environmental impacts.

The new dorms will offer second-year students suite-style living, with three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a shared living space.

Cal Poly said it expects manufacturing to start later this year, with the first buildings opening next fall.

The project is part of a $1 billion housing plan that also includes renovations to Cal Poly’s over 60-year-old red brick residence halls.

