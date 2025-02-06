© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
New modular dorms to bring 4,200 new beds to Cal Poly

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:48 PM PST
Cal Poly's 10-year Future Housing plan includes building nine new residential buildings.
calpoly.edu
Cal Poly's 10-year Future Housing plan includes building nine new residential buildings.

Cal Poly is adding more than 4,000 new on-campus beds through a partnership with manufacturing company FullStack Modular.

The university plans to build nine new dorms – each eight and nine stories tall – over the next five years on the current K1, K2 and R1 parking lots.

This project is the first large-scale use of modular construction in the California State University system, according to a FullStack Modular press release. Modular construction, which builds units off-site, can lower costs, speed up construction and reduce environmental impacts.

The new dorms will offer second-year students suite-style living, with three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a shared living space.

Cal Poly said it expects manufacturing to start later this year, with the first buildings opening next fall.

The project is part of a $1 billion housing plan that also includes renovations to Cal Poly’s over 60-year-old red brick residence halls.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
