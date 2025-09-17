SLO City Council approves response to grand jury report on campus-area livability

After years of complaints from neighborhood residents, the San Luis Obispo City Council approved its official response to a grand jury report on campus-area livability Tuesday night.

The report, released in June, examined tensions between Cal Poly Greek organizations and nearby neighborhoods, following complaints about noisy parties housed by sorority and fraternity groups. It criticized both the city and the university for not doing enough to enforce rules or respond to residents' concerns.

The vote was unanimous, 5-0, signaling strong support for increased enforcement and community engagement.

Council members stressed the need to work closely with Cal Poly so students can enjoy a full college experience without disrupting nearby neighborhoods.

“I'm really hoping that this serves as a launch pad for more productive problem solving with Cal Poly, particularly around exploring the idea of a future Greek row and other less disruptive strategies,” said Councilmember Emily Francis at City Hall Tuesday. “To ensure that, you know, our college-aged students have places that they can go and socialize.”

Councilmember Michelle Shoresman added that collaboration is essential.

"I don't want to give citations, but I look forward to more productive conversations about this and I also look forward to Cal Poly continuing to go down this road with us and hopefully work constructively,” Shoresman said. “Because, it's not going to be just us and it's not going to be just them. We can't tackle this without each other."

In an interview before the council’s vote, Mayor Erica A. Stewart said the city has made progress through stricter noise ordinances, a party registration program, and enforcement actions, including revoking permits for repeat violators.

“I think the unfortunate part is it took this many complaints and the grand jury to finally get the city and the university truly working closer together,” Stewart said.

Officials said better enforcement will include stricter monitoring of noisy parties, fair application of city codes, and potential fines or citations. Community engagement will involve public workshops, study sessions, and renewed collaboration with the student liaison committee.

So far, three fraternities have had their condition-use permits revoked by the city, meaning they can no longer host events or operate under the previous permit conditions until they meet city requirements and are in good standing with Cal Poly.

The council emphasized that improving livability in neighborhoods near campus is a long-term effort requiring ongoing cooperation between the city, residents and Cal Poly.