Santa Barbara landlords’ group plans lawsuit over city rent freeze

A group representing landlords in Santa Barbara says it plans to challenge the city’s temporary rent freeze in court.

Cappello & Noël LLP, representing the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association, says it intends to file a lawsuit next week aimed at halting the ordinance.

Managing partner Barry Capello argued the policy improperly restricts property owners from raising rents before the city council voted on the measure, thereby violating constitutional protections.

“Those are what we call unconstitutional takings under both the California and the United States Constitution, which prevents the public agency from taking private property without compensation,” Capello said.

He said the legal challenge also aims to put their firm in a position to work with the city on future housing policies.

“Our involvement in this is twofold—one, to set this unconstitutional rent freeze aside, but at the same time to work with the city and the city attorney to make every effort to have whatever new ordinance they intend to do,” Cappello said.

Earlier this year, the Santa Barbara City Council narrowly approved a temporary rent freeze that pauses rent increases for most tenants, while the city considers a long-term rent stabilization policy.

The freeze is expected to remain in effect through the end of 2026 unless city leaders adopt a permanent ordinance sooner.

Cappello said attorneys are still deciding which court will hear the case.