Volunteers fan out across SLO County for annual homelessness count

Hundreds of volunteers spread out across San Luis Obispo County before sunrise Tuesday to take part in the annual Point-in-Time Count, a federally required survey that aims to measure how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

Volunteers look for people living outdoors, in vehicles and in other places not meant for habitation. The data they collect is then used by local governments and service providers to qualify for state and federal funding for housing and support services.

Teams of volunteers spread out across the county, often starting in cold and dark conditions.

“Our area was near Santa Rosa Park, and a lot of the folks that we surveyed were camping outdoors,” said volunteer Lauren Cook. “We had a few who were in cars, but most of them were outdoors, without tents or sleeping bags. And it was a very, very cold morning.”

For other volunteers, the count was deeply personal. Heather Harvell said she participated after experiencing homelessness herself in 2019.

“I know people who are out here, and I have friends who have been out here for over six years,” Harvell said. “I’d like to see them get housed.”

Harvell said she has become more involved in homelessness advocacy over the years and wanted to give back by helping with the count.

San Luis Obispo City Councilmember Michelle Shoresman volunteered for the first time this year. She said the experience highlighted how sensitive the process can be.

“You are entering people’s homes in a public space,” Shoresman said. “I was very cognizant of knowing that I’m basically walking into people’s bedrooms as I’m trying to talk to them and ask them questions.”

County officials say the Point-in-Time Count is confidential and focused on understanding community needs, not enforcement. Participation is voluntary, and the information collected helps guide decisions about housing, outreach and support services.

Results from this year’s San Luis Obispo County Point-in-Time Count are expected to be released later this spring.