SLO County releases new study comparing desalination plant locations

San Luis Obispo County released a study on Wednesday that looks at potential sites for desalination plants.

The county has explored the technology as an additional water source, since it’s resistant to droughts.

However, the process of actually planning and constructing a facility that transforms seawater into a usable supply is complicated and expensive.

“ DESAL may not be the answer for the region, but this study is trying to get us positioned to be able to make that determination,” said Angela Ford, a water resources engineer in the Public Works Department.

Potential sites range in size and scope

The study narrows down possible locations to five options across the San Luis Obispo County coastline.

The county used a site screening process that took into account geology, existing infrastructure, environmental impacts and how difficult it would be to connect the water to nearby communities.

The smallest option would serve Cambria and San Simeon, and would cost approximately $178.7 million.

In contrast, the largest option could reach almost three times that amount, but cost less per unit of water. Located in the Morro Bay area, it could also supply much of the county.

Other possible sites are located near Cayucos, Oceano and Nipomo.

“We wanted to have a spread, kind of like bookends,” Ford said. “So, we tried to have a range of sizes, from a smaller capacity to a larger site.”

The feasibility study is open for public comment through August 7th.

Ford says it will be presented to the Water Resources Advisory Committee in August, and then the Board of Supervisors in September.

The county has not yet officially committed to building a desalination plant.

If any site is ultimately chosen, it could take decades before the project is completed.

