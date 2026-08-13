© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ECHO unveils new extension for families and children

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:12 PM PDT
Construction on the extension to ECHO’s Atascadero campus.
Courtesy: El Camino Homeless Organization
Construction on the extension to ECHO’s Atascadero campus.

The group  El Camino Homeless Organization, also known as ECHO, just unveiled a new wing of its Atascadero campus that will be dedicated to families with children.

ECHO provides food and shelter to people who are experiencing homelessness, and also helps connect them with permanent housing.

Currently, families and children staying at the Atascadero campus share rooms with other residents.

“But in the new wing, each family will have their own room, their own space to come home to after long days,” said Wendy Lewis, ECHO’s CEO. “It's just a better way, an enhanced way, for us to provide the services we do for families that are unhoused in our community.”

ECHO partnered with the Balay Ko Foundation to create the two-story extension.

Lewis says it was built using modular, pre-fabricated components.

Using that method helped both reduce the cost of the project and shorten the time needed to build the space — the construction was ultimately completed in less than a year.

Lewis said the speed of construction was critical, because there are currently 300 people on ECHO’s waitlist.

Families with children will begin moving into the new wing in early September.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development ECHOHomelessnessAtascadero
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
Related Content