Santa Barbara considers points-based system to encourage housing

Santa Barbara held a special meeting on Monday to discuss a potential new pilot program that’s meant to encourage developers to build more affordable and climate-resilient housing.

The “Build Better Buildings” pilot program would allow developers to earn points that they can then trade for incentives.

For example, a builder could earn points by creating low-income housing, using low-carbon concrete, or installing a cool roof.

They could then cash those points out for permission to build a taller building, or a house with less parking.

Sustainability & Resilience Director Alelia Parenteau presented the program to the City Council and Planning Commission on Monday.

“We're hoping this provides predictable opt-in standards that don't overcomplicate the system,” Parenteau said. “Our goal is to create something that is flexible, not overly prescriptive.”

The “Build Better Buildings” program would only apply to a specific tract of downtown centered around State Street.

It would run for five years as a kind of experiment to see if the city can increase housing that’s eco-friendly and addresses current needs.

City staff decided while designing the system to not require either affordability or ecological benefits. Since it’s meant to encourage both, developers can choose where to earn points.

Some members of the Planning Commission and City Council expressed concern that the program wouldn’t prioritize affordability.

“My biggest concern with this is that we may be accidentally encouraging the building of housing that is not necessarily conducive to relieving our housing crisis,” said Council Member Wendy Santamaria.

City staff said they will continue to refine the pilot program and adjust the point system, on top of ongoing efforts more broadly to make the permitting process simpler to navigate.