Santa Maria workshop outlines tenant rights and new state housing law

Santa Maria residents heard about eviction procedures, housing discrimination and new California rental laws during a virtual workshop Wednesday.

The city partnered with the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County. It comes as renters across the Central Coast struggle with housing affordability.

During the workshop, Legal Aid Managing Attorney Victoria Orcutt encouraged tenants to document their repair requests and other complaints in writing. She said those records could become important evidence if a dispute reaches court.

“Someday we might have to be in front of a judge, and we would want to prove without a doubt, look, a complaint was lodged in writing Oct. 1, and then the landlord issued notice on Oct. 15,” Orcutt said. “There’s a very strong, arguable retaliation defense.”

Orcutt recommended contacting local code enforcement when a landlord does not correct a serious housing problem. She said tenants who submit complaints online should save the email confirmation to establish when the complaint was filed.

Presenters also highlighted a new California law that took effect Jan. 1. Under Assembly Bill 628, landlords must provide and maintain working stoves and refrigerators under new leases.

The workshop also addressed fair housing protections for people living with disabilities, a person’s familial status, gender and source of income. Orcutt said residents who believe they experienced housing discrimination may submit a complaint to the California Civil Rights Department.

